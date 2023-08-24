Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos expressed on Wednesday his support to those affected by the wildfires that have been raging for days across Greece, describing them as a “tragedy”.

“We cannot help thinking of our brothers and sisters who are being tested in neighboring Alexandroupolis, in the Holy Metropolis of Didymoteicho, Orestiada and Soufli, which is very close to the Greek-Turkish border. It is a tragedy that comes in addition to the many tragedies that Greece has experienced, and not only Greece – all of Europe, and our country too,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said following a religious service at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos, on the Turkish island of Imvros (Gokceada).

“I am informed that a wildfire is raging in Canakkale too. We hope that this tragedy will belong to the past as soon as possible and that everyone will return to their daily lives. We hope that the wounds caused by the wildfires will be healed,” he said.