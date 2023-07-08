NEWS

Vartholomeos meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Vartholomeos meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul
[AP]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday morning.

Zelenskyy participated in a memorial prayer for the victims of the war in Ukraine in the Cathedral of St. George in the district of Phanar.

“I thank Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the spiritual support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for prayers for peace for our entire land, for all our people,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader met with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan with whom he discussed the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

Erdogan said Ukraine “deserves NATO membership.”

 

Church Religion Ukraine War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian sway over Orthodox takes a blow
NEWS

Russian sway over Orthodox takes a blow

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine
NEWS

Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for ‘crimes’ in Ukraine

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow
NEWS

Patriarch plans Lithuania branch in blow to Moscow

Pope Benedict commemorated by Archbishop Elpidophoros
NEWS

Pope Benedict commemorated by Archbishop Elpidophoros

Cyprus gets new pro-west archbishop
NEWS

Cyprus gets new pro-west archbishop

Cyprus awaits new archbishop
NEWS

Cyprus awaits new archbishop