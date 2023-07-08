Vartholomeos meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday morning.

Zelenskyy participated in a memorial prayer for the victims of the war in Ukraine in the Cathedral of St. George in the district of Phanar.

“I thank Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the spiritual support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for prayers for peace for our entire land, for all our people,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier, the Ukrainian leader met with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan with whom he discussed the latest developments in the war, the Black Sea grain deal and ensuring peace and stability in the Black Sea region.

Erdogan said Ukraine “deserves NATO membership.”

