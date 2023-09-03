Greek, Turkish FMs to set agenda for leaders’ talks

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will travel to Ankara Tuesday to meet his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The aim is twofold: to finalize the agenda on which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold talks during the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York, sometime between September 18 and 20, and to keep alive efforts to solve some of the thorny bilateral issues.

It is well known that Greece would like the two countries to agree to petition the International Court to rule on the delimitation of their continental shelf and maritime jurisdictions. But it is evident that such a process will not be fast-tracked and that other disputes, such as maritime and air space, must be resolved first.

Greece’s Ministry of Defense says that Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler has not been invited to visit.