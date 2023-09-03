NEWS

Woman attacked with syringe in Kessariani

[Shutterstock]

A woman was attacked on Friday night in Kessariani, Athens when a stranger stuck a syringe needle in her leg.

The woman declared that the stranger disappeared after he injected the syringe into her leg over her clothes, which contained an unidentified white liquid. The police are investigating CCTV from the area to identify the man.

The woman has been transferred to the hospital to examine the liquids’ content. The doctors are worried about the victim’s potential infection.

