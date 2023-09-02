NEWS

Crooked cops: 7 cases of corruption resolved in past 2 months

Just over the past two months, the police’s Internal Affairs Division has resolved seven cases involving corruption among its members, promping the Citizen Protection Ministry to declare it will show “zero tolerance” to those who “undermine the citizens’ trust” in the police.

These seven cases involve extortion, bribery, membership in criminal organizations, pushing drugs, arson and providing private security services for a fee, the ministry said.

“We have pledged to make citizens’ everyday lives better and to radically deal with violence and delinquency. These our priorities…We will let nothing and no one to undermine (the police’s) operations and the citizens’ trust in it,” Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Oikonomou said.

