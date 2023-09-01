Occupiers removed from another university building

Another space occupied for almost 20 years by non-academics at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) was returned to the institution on Thursday, after a police operation.

Kathimerini understands there are still three spaces under occupation on the premises of the iconic institution, on the Zografou campus and on Patission Street.

The evacuation was conducted in the morning at the Chemical Engineering School. The materials retrieved are being examined by the Criminal Investigation Department as investigations continue to identify the occupiers.

Reports suggest the occupiers are linked to the recent discovery of explosives in a storage area in another NTUA building. According to NTUA officials, when the explosives were discovered and the area was cleared by police, the occupiers hurled threats at professors, vandalized the dean’s office and even had an altercation with a student.