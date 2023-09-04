NEWS

Cyprus detains mining magnate Steinmetz on Romanian warrant

[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been detained in Cyprus on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant, a spokesperson for Steinmetz said on Sunday.

Steinmetz is at the centre of a case dating back several years relating to his involvement in a group that allegedly tried to illegally secure land rights in Romania. He has already faced arrest in some other European countries on the Romania-issued warrant but was cleared.

He is expected to appear before a court later in the week. A magistrate in the town of Larnaca on September 1 ordered his detention pending translation of the warrant, judicial sources said. The order had no bearing on the merits of the case. 

Steinmetz was detained on Thursday “during his arrival at Larnaca airport, due to a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Romanian authorities, which has already been cancelled in various European countries, among hem Greece and Italy,” his spokesperson said. 

Cyprus police had no immediate comment. As a practice, Cypriot authorities do not commen on extradition requests.

[Reuters]

Crime Cyprus Israel

