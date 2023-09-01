NEWS

US charges man with helping smuggle microelectronics with military uses to Russia

US charges man with helping smuggle microelectronics with military uses to Russia
[AP]
Jonathan Stempel

US prosecutors on Thursday charged a Russian-German man with smuggling large quantities of microelectronics technology with military applications to Russia, for eventual use in that country’s war in Ukraine.

Arthur Petrov, a 33-year-old dual Russian-German citizen, was arrested on August 26 in Cyprus at the US government’s request, according to a statement from US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan.

Petrov and two unnamed Russian co-conspirators were accused of using shell companies to conceal the fraudulent procurement from US distributors of microelectronics subject to American export controls.

Prosecutors said the technology was destined for Electrocom, a St. Petersburg, Russia-based supplier of electronic components to companies that provide weapons and other equipment to the Russian military.

One of the co-conspirators is Electrocom’s co-founder and general director, according to the criminal complaint against Petrov, which is dated Aug. 11 and was made public on Thursday.

A lawyer for Petrov could not immediately be identified. Electrocom did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment after business hours.

“Efforts to illicitly supply Russia with US-sourced military technology represent an affront to national security,” Williams said in his statement.

Petrov faces 11 criminal counts including violating US export control laws, smuggling, conspiring to commit wire fraud and launder money, and other conspiracy charges.

Each count carries a maximum prison term of five to 20 years.

According to the criminal complaint, the smuggled technology included components recovered from Russian military hardware found in battlefields in Ukraine, such as guided missiles, drones, and electronic warfare and communications devices.

More than $225,000 of components were shipped during the scheme, which ran from February 2022 until August 2023, the complaint said. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Petrov’s case was coordinated in part through the US Department of Justice’s Task Force KleptoCapture, which was created to enforce sanctions, export restrictions and other measures in response to the Ukraine invasion. [Reuters]

Russia Cyprus US Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspects back in court over Singapore’s swoop on major money laundering ring
NEWS

Suspects back in court over Singapore’s swoop on major money laundering ring

Cyprus court hands British man a 2-year prison term for killing his ailing wife to spare her pain
NEWS

Cyprus court hands British man a 2-year prison term for killing his ailing wife to spare her pain

Two Greek-Cypriot men remanded over attack on Turkish-Cypriot woman
NEWS

Two Greek-Cypriot men remanded over attack on Turkish-Cypriot woman

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence
NEWS

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence

Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus
NEWS

Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K
NEWS

Cyber gang blackmails Cypriot university to pay $100K