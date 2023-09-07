NEWS

Seven hikers rescued from Mount Olympus

Seven hikers rescued from Mount Olympus
[Intime News]

Seven hikers stranded on Mount Olympus amid a severe thunderstorm were rescued on Wednesday night.

The hikers, four Greeks and three Israelis, were found by by a Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue team between the area of Prionia and the mountain refuge Zolota.

The hikers had received a permit by the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (OFYPEKA) to enter the national park despite a ban put in place due to the adverse weather conditions that have been affecting Greece in the last 48 hours.

Rescue Weather

