Migrants rescued in Dadia forest

A group of twenty-five individuals, believed to be undocumented migrants, was discovered in the burning forest of Dadia in Greece’s northeastern region near the Turkish border, where a wildfire has been raging for the 14th consecutive day.

The group was rescued by a team of firefighters, police officers, and volunteers, as reported by ERT. They have been safely transported to Dadia village.

Twenty charred bodies, believed to be asylum-seekers who had crossed the Turkey-Greece border, were found in the same forest last month.