Schinas says EU to help Greece tackle storm aftermath

Schinas says EU to help Greece tackle storm aftermath
Floodwaters and mud cover the land after the country's record rainstorm in Larissa, Thessaly region, central Greece, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Thursday said the European Commission is “in close contact” with the Greek authorities to support those affected and will assist with the recovery efforts that will be required after the destruction caused by storm Daniel. 

Schinas also expressed “solidarity to Greece and to those who are suffering from the catastrophic floods of the last few days” in a post on his X (former Twitter) account.

EU Weather

