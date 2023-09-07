Two women found dead in Karditsa, storm death toll rises to six

Two elderly women were found dead on Thursday at a village in Karditsa, Thessaly, raising the Storm Daniel death toll to six.

The women, who were sisters aged 75 and 85, were found deceased by the Hellenic Fire Service rescue team in their home at Astritsa village.

The bodies were transferred to an ambulance with a rubber dingy.

According to a relative’s statements, the two women denied his call to evacuate the house. The relative became worried and called the rescue team, which found them dead in their home.