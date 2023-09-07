Missing livestock farmer found dead, storm death toll rises to four

A 49-year-old livestock farmer from central Greece who had gone missing since Wednesday amid a severe storm was found dead shortly before noon on Thursday by rescuers, the Fire Department said.

The man was found in a stream that had become inaccessible by rocks and branches carried by the torrential rain.

His death raised the number of fatalities caused by storm Daniel to four. The storm has pummelled Greece since Tuesday evening, turning the plain of Thessaly into a large lake.