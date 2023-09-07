NEWS

Missing livestock farmer found dead, storm death toll rises to four

Missing livestock farmer found dead, storm death toll rises to four
[Stamos Prousalis/Reuters]

A 49-year-old livestock farmer from central Greece who had gone missing since Wednesday amid a severe storm was found dead shortly before noon on Thursday by rescuers, the Fire Department said.

The man was found in a stream that had become inaccessible by rocks and branches carried by the torrential rain.

His death raised the number of fatalities caused by storm Daniel to four. The storm has pummelled Greece since Tuesday evening, turning the plain of Thessaly into a large lake.

Death Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Death toll in Thessaly floods rises to three
NEWS

Death toll in Thessaly floods rises to three

Storm and flooding death toll in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria rises to 11
NEWS

Storm and flooding death toll in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria rises to 11

Two dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day
NEWS

Two dead, three missing as rainstorm pounds Greece for second day

Woman found dead amid severe rainstorm in Pelion
NEWS

Woman found dead amid severe rainstorm in Pelion

Missing woman found dead on Crete
NEWS

Missing woman found dead on Crete

Witnesses describe circumstances of man’s drowning after being pushed from ferry
NEWS

Witnesses describe circumstances of man’s drowning after being pushed from ferry