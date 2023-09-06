NEWS

Death toll in Thessaly floods rises to three

[InTime News]

An elderly man was found dead on Wednesday after being swept away in the area of Ellinopirgos at Karditsa, Thessaly, bringing to three the known number of fatalities caused by Storm Daniel.  

The 82-year-old man was found unconscious underneath a car. He had been swept away by torrential rain and flooding after leaving his house. 

Earlier, the body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a seaside community in the southern Pelion area, near the port city of Volos on the Pagasetic Gulf, the fire brigade said.

The first victim was a man who died after a wall collapsed on him in bad weather in Volos on Tuesday.

Thessaly in central Greece has suffered severe flooding in the last 48 hours, according to the National Observatory of Athens weather service, Meteo.  

Since Monday, Storm Daniel has triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles, and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, days after a two-week deadly wildfire died out in the north.

Parts of Athens have also been flooded.

The storm is expected to continue until Thursday evening. [Reuters/AP/Kathimerini]

Death Weather Environment

