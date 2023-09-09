Thessaloniki inks Climate Pact for zero emissions

The Municipality of Thessaloniki signed the Climate Pact in the context of the municipality’s participation in the European mission for 100 climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030.

The pact was signed on Friday by Thessaloniki Mayor Konstantinos Zervas and local stakeholders and organizations.

The participating stakeholders committed to supporting the municipality and taking action to achieve the ambitious goal of transforming the northern port into one of the first European cities with zero emissions.

Zervas referred to a “big leap,” saying, “The goal of the Municipality of Thessaloniki is to reach climate neutrality by 2030, while following the legislative commitments of the National Climate Law.”

“We are putting high on the agenda the issues related to the climate crisis, mitigation and climate neutrality, but also adaptation to the ever-increasing impacts of climate change,” he added.