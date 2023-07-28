50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals lost in Rhodes fires

Some 50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals and beehives were destroyed in the recent fires on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, according to an initial estimate by the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Most of the damage to the island’s plant capital was in the areas of Apollona, Asklipio, Gennadi and Vati, a team from the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization established.

The actual number of livestock losses will be finalized after farmers complete the relevant declarations, which must be submitted 15 days after the extinguishing of the fires.