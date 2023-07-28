NEWS

50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals lost in Rhodes fires

50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals lost in Rhodes fires
[Reuters]

Some 50,000 olive trees and 2,500 animals and beehives were destroyed in the recent fires on the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, according to an initial estimate by the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Most of the damage to the island’s plant capital was in the areas of Apollona, Asklipio, Gennadi and Vati, a team from the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization established.

The actual number of livestock losses will be finalized after farmers complete the relevant declarations, which must be submitted 15 days after the extinguishing of the fires.

Fire Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firewalkers honor Saint Constantine in mystery-shrouded, centuries-old rituals
CULTURE

Firewalkers honor Saint Constantine in mystery-shrouded, centuries-old rituals

Greece among several EU exporters of ‘bee killer’
NEWS

Greece among several EU exporters of ‘bee killer’

African swine fever detected in Serres
NEWS

African swine fever detected in Serres

Farmers in desperate need of foreign hands
NEWS

Farmers in desperate need of foreign hands

Work permits for migrant farm workers to be extended to Dec 31
NEWS

Work permits for migrant farm workers to be extended to Dec 31

Farmers block Athens-Lamia highway
NEWS

Farmers block Athens-Lamia highway