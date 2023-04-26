NEWS

African swine fever detected in Serres

Veterinary inspectors have identified a case of African swine fever (ASF) in pig breeding farm in the Central Macedonian regional unit of Serres, the Ministry of Rural Development and Food has announced.

The ministry said national and regional veterinary teams have been sent to the area to deal with the case in line with EU and national legislation.

The infected farm will be sealed off and monitored.

According to the European Food Safety Authority, African swine fever is a viral disease of pigs and wild boar that causes high mortality in the affected animals. This virus is harmless to humans but outbreaks can cause significant socio-economic disruption.

