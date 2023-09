A 71-year-old man fatally wounded a 35-year-old burglar in his home on Friday night in the village of Hinka, northwestern Greece.

The homeowner, who was arrested, told police the 35-year-old entered the house wearing a hood and beat the 71-year-old with a metal rod.

The 71-year-old then threatened the younger man with a revolver in an attempt to scare him off. However, he opened fire after the burglar attacked him with a pocket knife.