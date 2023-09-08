‘Guardian of the Constitution’ nabbed for posing as police in Halkidiki

A 45-year-old in Kallikratia, Halkidiki, northern Greece, was arrested Thursday after a video was posted on social media, in which he appeared as a member of the self-proclaimed Guardians of the Constitution, conducting “patrols” in the streets of Thessaloniki, using cars fitted with police beacons.

The video was posted on his account last August and reposted by other users.

The Guardians of the Constitution are a group of people who, according to their website, are exempt from “masks, fines, tests, vaccines, and anything that is unconstitutional.”