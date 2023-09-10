NEWS

Storm Daniel described as ‘once-in-a-millenium’

[Giannis Floulis/Reuters]

Referring to the catastrophic Daniel storm, prominent professor of dynamic tectonic applied geology and disaster management Efthymios Lekkas described it as “an extreme natural once-in-a-millennium phenomenon.” 

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Lekkas said that “given that two once-in-a-millennium phenomena occurred within four years, as we also had Ianos three years ago, we must reflect on how we will be able to structure the day after.”

“I consider that in terms of the environmental aspect, this whole process is part of the natural processes which for the geological time are normal,” the Athens University professor said, noting that the “Thessaly Plain was shaped by such huge events in the last 2 million years.” 

Lekkas stressed that the effects on the environment today are seen “from our own perspective, the perspective of a life of 50 or 100 years at the most.”

