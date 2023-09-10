NEWS

Residents of flooded regions fear looters

Residents of flooded regions fear looters
Soldiers help flood-stranded people on a rubber boat after storm 'Daniel' swept across Karditsa, Greece, on 9 September 2023. [Achilleas Chiras/EPA]

Concerns were raised at the weekend in flooded areas of Thessaly over reports of looting of homes and properties.

Dozens of complaints were lodged in Volos and surrounding villages of thieves trying to steal machines, tools and cars.

At the same time, there are also concerns about the risk of infections for those who live or do business in the flooded areas. Scientists warned that all water in those areas is now potentially contaminated.

Authorities have advised residents not to drink or wash with water in flooded areas. Health officials warn of the increased risk of leptospirosis and hepatitis, mainly due to rodents and dead animals present in the waters. 

storm natural disasters

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding
NEWS

Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding

Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece
NEWS

Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos
NEWS

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos

Cleaning operation continues in Volos, Mount Pelion after torrential rain
NEWS

Cleaning operation continues in Volos, Mount Pelion after torrential rain

Greek rescue teams move into worst-hit flood villages
NEWS

Greek rescue teams move into worst-hit flood villages

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disrupted due to flooding
NEWS

Traffic between Athens and Thessaloniki disrupted due to flooding