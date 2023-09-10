Residents of flooded regions fear looters

Soldiers help flood-stranded people on a rubber boat after storm 'Daniel' swept across Karditsa, Greece, on 9 September 2023. [Achilleas Chiras/EPA]

Concerns were raised at the weekend in flooded areas of Thessaly over reports of looting of homes and properties.

Dozens of complaints were lodged in Volos and surrounding villages of thieves trying to steal machines, tools and cars.

At the same time, there are also concerns about the risk of infections for those who live or do business in the flooded areas. Scientists warned that all water in those areas is now potentially contaminated.

Authorities have advised residents not to drink or wash with water in flooded areas. Health officials warn of the increased risk of leptospirosis and hepatitis, mainly due to rodents and dead animals present in the waters.