NEWS

Schinas: Restoring flooded regions is ‘a big European challenge’ 

Schinas: Restoring flooded regions is ‘a big European challenge’ 

The restoration of the region of Thessaly in central Greece which flooded after storm Daniel brought unprecedented amounts of rain, is a “European challenge,” the European Commission Vice President for Protecting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas, told state-run broadcaster ERT on Monday.

“What happened in Greece is unprecedented, not only at the national level but also at the European level. Greece lived through a hellish summer and I want, beyond the obvious sympathy, solidarity and support for all those affected, to express my absolute certainty that even in this great crisis Europe will stand by Greece, as it stood by in its management of the pandemic, in the management of the migration crisis after the fire in [destroyed migrant reception center] Moria,” he told ERT.

“In the same way, the restoration of Thessaly is not a national issue. It is a big European challenge and it will be treated as such, starting with the prime minister’s important visit tomorrow to Strasbourg and his meeting with the president of [the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen,” he added.

EU natural disasters

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece
NEWS

Copernicus: Rain reached 800 mm in some areas of Greece

Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting
NEWS

Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting

PM meets with Moldovan President Sandu to discuss EU prospects
NEWS

PM meets with Moldovan President Sandu to discuss EU prospects

Leaders gather for EU enlargement dinner
NEWS

Leaders gather for EU enlargement dinner

PM meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
NEWS

PM meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

EU Commission president in Athens to attend EU enlargement talks dinner
NEWS

EU Commission president in Athens to attend EU enlargement talks dinner