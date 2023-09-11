Schinas: Restoring flooded regions is ‘a big European challenge’ 

The restoration of the region of Thessaly in central Greece which flooded after storm Daniel brought unprecedented amounts of rain, is a “European challenge,” the European Commission Vice President for Protecting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas, told state-run broadcaster ERT on Monday.

“What happened in Greece is unprecedented, not only at the national level but also at the European level. Greece lived through a hellish summer and I want, beyond the obvious sympathy, solidarity and support for all those affected, to express my absolute certainty that even in this great crisis Europe will stand by Greece, as it stood by in its management of the pandemic, in the management of the migration crisis after the fire in [destroyed migrant reception center] Moria,” he told ERT.

“In the same way, the restoration of Thessaly is not a national issue. It is a big European challenge and it will be treated as such, starting with the prime minister’s important visit tomorrow to Strasbourg and his meeting with the president of [the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen,” he added.