PM meets with Moldovan President Sandu to discuss EU prospects

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) welcomes the President of Moldova Maia Sandu during a meeting in Athens, Greece, on 22 August 2023. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday morning with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, with the Greek leader reiterating Greece’s support to Moldova’s European perspective, government sources said.

The two sides exchanged views on the strengthening of bilateral relations while Mitsotatakis also briefed Sandu on Greece’s intention to open an embassy in Chisinau in the next period.

Sandu participated in the unofficial dinner hosted by Mitsotakis with the leaders of the Western Balkans, Ukraine and the EU, during which issues related to the bloc’s enlargement and the European future of the region was discussed on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the Declaration of Thessaloniki.

In a joint declaration signed on Monday evening, the leaders, including Sandu, expressed their “unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, based on the values of democracy and rule of law” in the face of Russian aggression,