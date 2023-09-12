Police officer shoots wife, then self in Thessaloniki

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a man believed to be a colleague, who seems to have shot his estranged wife and then himself.

The pair were found seriously injured in the woman’s home in the seaside suburb of Kalamaria on Tuesday morning after neighbors heard gunshots and called the police.

The woman, aged 42, according to state broadcaster ERT, was already dead when paramedics arrived at the scene, while the man, 38, died shortly after.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported that the 38-year-old was a police officer and that he waited for his children to leave on the school bus before making his way up to his wife’s apartment.

Witnesses said the couple had been separated for about a year.

According to AMNA, the 38-year-old used a hunting rifle.