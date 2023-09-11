Member of criminal gang arrested in Athens 

A man convicted of forming and participating in a criminal organisation was arrested on Saturday night in western Athens. Police said they located the man in the district of Peristeri.

He is facing a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of 50,000 euros for founding and joining a criminal organization and violating the legislation on addictive substances.

As a member of a criminal gang, the suspect trafficked drugs, such as cocaine and cannabis and traveled in different luxury cars with foreign license plates to avoid detention, police said.