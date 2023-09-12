Investigation continues into gangland-style shooting

Police on Tuesday morning continued to investigate a gangland-style shooting that left six people dead in the East Attica seaside town of Artemida, some 20 kilometers from the Greek capital.

The six men, believed to be Turkish rather than Albanian nationals as originally reported, were gunned down in an isolated cul-de-sac at around 6.30 p.m. on Monday evening while driving in a blue car with German license plates. Five of the victims were found dead inside the vehicle and the sixth, believed to be the driver, was outside it.

None of the six victims – who have yet to be formally identified – were found to have a criminal record in Greece, while the fact that none of them were armed is also being treated as potentially significant.

Forensic investigators have been scouring the crime scene since Monday in search of evidence pointing to how the incident unfolded and the identity of the perpetrators, and have collected more than 20 bullet casings shot from a handgun.

The Greek authorities have also filed a request for help with Interpol and are working with German colleagues to identify the license plates.

In the meantime, investigators are collecting security camera footage from the broader vicinity in the hopes of finding clues that will lead them to the perpetrators of the attack, which some witnesses said involved a dark-colored car and a motorcycle.

For the time being, police are treating the shooting as part of a turf war between rival criminal gangs, possibly linked to drugs.