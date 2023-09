Christos Stylianidis was sworn is as the new minister of shipping and island policy on Tuesday after the resignation on Monday of Militiadis Varvitsiotis.

Varvitsiotis stepped down in the wake of the death of 32-year-old Antonis Karyotis, who drowned last week after being pushed into the sea by crew on the Blue Horizon ferry in Piraeus port as he tried to board.