Government slams ‘cheap’ partisan politics

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis on Saturday denounced opposition SYRIZA for “spreading fake news” at a time when the entire state apparatus and the citizens of large areas were facing the most intense natural phenomenon ever recorded in the history of Greece.

He said that SYRIZA discovered supposed recommendations of scientists that predicted the intensity of the phenomenon that were not heeded by authorities. “This never happened,” he said, while decrying that a candidate for the presidency of SYRIZA talked about the possible concealment of dead people.

“The culmination of vulgarity was the circulation of the false news about the alleged breaking of a dam to save Karditsa at the expense of other areas,” he added. “At a time when the rescuers were making superhuman efforts to save our fellow citizens, the usual suspects found another opportunity to play their cheap petty political games,” he stressed.