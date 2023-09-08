PM pledges support for storm-damaged areas in central Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged full support and resources to address the devastating aftermath of Storm Daniel in central Greece. During a meeting with mayors from affected areas at the Karditsa Town Hall on Friday, Mitsotakis emphasized the government’s commitment to aiding households in need and rapidly assessing the damages.

“We will do whatever it takes. I will mobilize all available European resources to provide additional support, primarily to cover the needs of affected households. Damage assessments will commence immediately, including home evaluations and compensation for those whose homes have been destroyed,” he said.

The conservative prime minister, who has come under fire over the government’s response to the disaster, continued by addressing the citizens’ concerns, stating, “I want you to know that we will do everything humanly possible. I understand the anger and frustration. I have never hidden; I am always here in challenging times. We will stand strong and support local authorities.”

The local mayors, in their remarks during the meeting, outlined their priorities, which include citizen rescues, especially the most vulnerable, ensuring a steady supply of food, providing care for those left homeless, restoring electricity and water supply, and conducting comprehensive damage assessments with swift compensation for affected individuals.

Earlier, Mitsotakis flew over the affected areas and landed at the Karditsa stadium, where he met with evacuees transported there by helicopters. He expressed his gratitude to the rescue teams, including firefighters, army personnel, pilots, EKAV personnel, doctors, and nurses, for their dedication and efforts in providing assistance during this crisis.