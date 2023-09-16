NEWS

Wider Volos area struggling with water shortages

[Intime News]

About 200,000 residents in the wider Volos area in central Greece, which experienced extensive flooding in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, remained without drinking water for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday.

Across the regional unit of Magnesia, of which Volos is the capital, the effort to remove tons of mud from homes and roads continued at the weekend, with the lack of water frustrating that effort. Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos said that he expected drinking water to return to the taps of the area in about 20 days.

Crews were also cleaning out the bed of the Krafsidonas, the main river running through Volos, which has risen by approximately one meter due to the debris brought down by the floods. All schools in Magnesia and Thessaly in general will remain closed for another week, the Education Ministry said.

