Defense minister expresses ‘deepest sorrow’ over death of Greek rescuers

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias expressed on Monday his “deepest sorrow” for the death of three members of the Armed Forces and two civilians, who lost their lives participating in the Greek humanitarian aid mission in Libya. 

“The loss of their lives in an accident, during the practical demonstration of solidarity to our fellow human beings who are being tested, together with members of missions from other states, causes immense sadness to the large family of the Armed Forces, as well as to the entire Greek people,” Dendias said in a statement, adding his condolences for the families of the victims.

The minister announced three days of mourning for the armed Forces. 

