Still unclear how the fatal accident happened in Libya, says gov’t spokesman

It is still not clear how the road accident that killed five members of a Greek rescue team on their way to the flood-ravaged city of Derna, Libya, happened, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said on Monday.

“The first information [the government has received from Libya] is about a tragic car accident. Beyond that, we cannot say for sure, what happened, what didn’t happen. I cannot tell you something before the relevant investigation is conducted, before the official answers are given by the Ministry of Defense,” Marinakis told Skai channel.

“What I can tell you is that there will be an immediate investigation into the causes and of course [into] the driver [of the bus that crashed],” to determine where the responsibility lies for the death of the team members. 

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said earlier on Monday that three officers and two civilians were killed and announced three days of national mourning in the Armed Forces.

