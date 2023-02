President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend both funerals of the Hellenic Air Force officers aboard the F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea on Monday.

On Thursday, the president will travel to the Peloponnesian city of Tripoli to attend the funeral of co-pilot Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas while on Friday she will travel to the northern city of Nevrokopi to attend the funeral of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis.