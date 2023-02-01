PM and SYRIZA leader release statements to mark the death of F-4 pilot

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras released statements on Wednesday to mark the confirmation that the pilot of an F-4 “Phantom” fighter jet died when it crashed in the Ionian Sea on Monday.

“The grief felt by the nation is exacerbated by the news of the loss of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, following that of Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas,” said Mitsotakis in a statement released on social media.

“The pilot of the fighter jet along with his co-pilot fell in the line of duty, serving his homeland. My thoughts are with the family of the flying officer. The Hellenic Air Force and the whole of Greece are mourning. Mourning and honoring,” he concluded.

“I express my deepest grief over the unjust loss of the pilot of the fateful F-4 of our Hellenic Air Force, Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, that died in the line of duty,” said SYRIZA leader Tsipras.

“My sincerest condolences to his friends and family,” he added.