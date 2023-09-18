DNA testing underway to identify Greek rescue team victims

Greek authorities were conducting DNA tests to determine the identities of the five members of a rescue team sent to Libya on Sunday who died in a road accident on their way to the flood-ravaged city of Derna.

Their charred remains were repatriated shortly before nine this morning on with an Air Force C-27.

According to the initial information, the victims include a member of the Special Paratroopers Department of the Special Warfare Command, two nurses of the Armed Forces’ Health Service and two civilians.

The names of the deceased will be published after the identification is completed.