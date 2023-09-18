Romanian monk charged for assaulting fellow monk on Mount Athos

A 35-year-old Romanian monk on Monday was charged with causing grievous bodily harm after beating up a fellow monk on Sunday night at the Serbian Hilandar Monastery, part of the all-male monastic community Mount Athos in northern Greece.

The suspect hit the 52-year-old Belarusian monk with his hands, feet and a plastic bottle in the face. It was not clear what caused the argument and the attack. The victim was taken to Polygyros Hospital, where he is still being treated for minor injuries.

The 52-year-old refused to press charges but the monk was arrested in a fast-track process known as “aftoforo,” which allows a swift hearing if an arrest is made within 48 hours of an alleged crime.