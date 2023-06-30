Ark priest given conditional release

The priest at the center of child sex abuse allegations at the children’s foundation Ark of the World has been given conditional release from pre-trial custody.

Antonios Papanikoalou is banned from leaving the country, must appear once a month at his local police station and pay a bond of 10,000 euros.

In his testimony before an investigation magistrate, the cleric is understood to have denied an allegation from a 19-year-old complainant that he indecently assaulted him.

The cleric claimed that the complainant had engaged in delinquent behavior and may have been paid to make bogus allegations.

Papanikoalou produced photographs claiming to show the alleged victim’s lavish life after he made a statement to the authorities.

Defense lawyers for the priest presented a video that, according to the defendant, proves that on the day on which the sexual abuse was allegedly committed, the 19-year-old and father Antonios were in different places.

The priest’s wife, Stamatia Georganti, testified in his defense.

Another 20 defense witnesses have already testified. Among them are at least five people who were in the care of Ark of the World who said that the 19-year-old approached them and asked them to denounce the priest.

The priest also said that a 15-year-old who has also claimed he was indecently assaulted by him has changed his testimony.