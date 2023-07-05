Two arrested for possession and sale of ancient religious icons

A 51-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested near the town of Grevena in northern Greece for possessing two ancient religious icons, each listed for sale at 3,000 euros.

The arrests were made following an investigation conducted by the Edessa police department, resulting in their apprehension on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the woman had posted an online advertisement seeking buyers for the icons. Subsequently, the authorities found the icons in their possession and subsequently confiscated them.

An examination by archaeological authorities revealed that the icons fall under the protective provisions of the law on the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage. The first icon is believed to depict St Efthymios, while the other portrays the Holy Mandylion (known in Byzantine Greek as “small cloth” or “towel”) with the image of Christ.

Both suspects are now facing charges for violating the antiquities legislation and will be presented before the prosecutor for further legal proceedings.