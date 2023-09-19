Investigation underway into death of merchant navy cadet

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-year-old merchant navy cadet, who was repatriated to Greece after falling ill on a training trip on a Greek-flagged tanker.

According to an announcement from the Greek coast guard, the woman felt unwell after the vessel she was on departed from Sikka in India. As a result, she disembarked from the vessel in Suez in order to return to Greece on September 2.

She was admitted to a private clinic in Athens and then to a hospital, where she died on September 17.

Local media on Kos named the woman as Marianna Tsiga, a student of Kalymnos Merchant Marine Academy.