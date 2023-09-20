NEWS

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center-left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center-right) meet during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12. [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/via Reuters]

The positive atmosphere in the current phase of Greek-Turkish relations, which has developed over the last seven months, is expected to be confirmed in the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Apart from its significant symbolism, the meeting will also be of substance as the two men will discuss and agree on the basic agenda which will be put on the table in the technical talks that will follow on October 16 between the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulou and Burak Akcapar in Athens.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan will meet at the Turkish House, the skyscraper located opposite the UN building in New York. The meeting is also expected to confirm that Erdogan will attend the Supreme Cooperation Council that will meet in Thessaloniki at the beginning of December.

Turkey Diplomacy

