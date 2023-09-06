Small window of opportunity opens in Greek-Turkish relations

The meeting in Ankara on Tuesday between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers, George Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan, respectively, was seen as a window of opportunity that could lead to progress on low-policy issue which in the long run could lay the groundwork for both countries to agree to resort to the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

The friendly environment on Tuesday was in stark contrast to a meeting two years prior when the previous Greek and Turkish foreign ministers essentially argued at a joint news conference in Ankara.

One of the results of Tuesday’s meeting is that responsibility for direct communication in case of crises has been transferred to the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers.

Another takeaway was the extension of the moratorium both on the ground and in rhetoric, if possible.

Both sides also agreed that by the time the High Cooperation Council convenes, tangible and deliverable results at various levels will be achieved, especially from the rich list of the positive agenda.

Tuesday’s meeting was held ahead of the one on September 18 between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.