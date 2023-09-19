Erdogan-Mitsotakis talks to take place on Wednesday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (center, left) meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center, right) during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. [REUTERS]

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN Summit in New York on Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time (6 p.m. Greek time).

The composition of the Greek mission, apart from the prime minister, will be made up of Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and the PM’s diplomatic adviser Anna Maria Boura, while the Turkish president will be flanked by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The summit meeting will act as a forerunner for the next contacts between Greece and Turkey, with the main objective of maintaining the good climate, calm and dialogue.