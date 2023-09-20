Positive atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations confirmed after leaders’ meeting in New York

The meeting between the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took place on Wednesday in New York. The leaders confirmed their strong will to maintain a positive atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations.

It is recalled that the last time the two leaders met in person was last July in Vilnius, Lithuania on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan agreed on the road map for meetings between the two countries, as it was determined by the foreign ministers.

The road map includes three meetings, with the final one taking place on December 7 for the Supreme Cooperation Council meeting in Thessaloniki.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues.

They discussed the climate crisis and its effects in the Mediterranean region, as both countries have recently experienced severe natural disasters, and agreed that strengthening cooperation in Civil Protection is a priority.

They also agreed to work together to tackle migration issues, recognizing that it is a common challenge.

The Foreign Ministers of Greece and Turkey will continue cooperation and coordination to advance the agreed road map.