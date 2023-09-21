NEWS

Ceremony hosted to honor Armed Forces officers killed in Libya

[Intime News]

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias participated on Thursday in a ceremony honoring the members of the Armed Forces who died in a road accident while on a humanitarian mission to Libya.

A memorial service followed at the Armed Forces Cathedral, Panagia Pantanassa.

Naval Commander Glykeria Memekidou, Air Force Major Evangelia Andreadaki and Army Sergeant Georgios Voulgaris were among the five members of the Greek rescue team dispatched to the northeast part of Libya to help after storm Daniel. They died when a jeep crashed on their bus causing a major fire. 

 

