Mitsotakis meets with Stoltenberg and the South Korean president on UNGA sidelines

[@jensstoltenberg / X]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, international and regional issues were discussed, as reported by the Greek side.

In particular, they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and the continued support of the Alliance, as reflected most recently at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last July. Mitsotakis referred to the support provided by Greece to Ukraine and discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Afterward, Mitsotakis met with the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The two leaders discussed the prospect of strengthening and deepening bilateral economic relations, following the recent visit to Greece by a delegation of Korean companies and their meeting with the prime minister.

Mitsotakis referred to investment opportunities present in Greece. The goal of shipping decarbonization and the contribution of the Korean shipbuilding industry to its achievement was also discussed, as well as the candidacy of the South Korean city of Busan to host EXPO2030.

