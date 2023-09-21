NEWS

FM Gerapetritis at UN Ukraine debate

FM Gerapetritis at UN Ukraine debate

Greece’s foreign policy, as a founding member of the United Nations, has always been defined by its commitment to International Law, said Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis on Thursday in New York, in his address to the UN Security Council high-level open debate on Ukraine.

Together “with our EU partners, we are calling upon all nations to do their utmost, so that peaceful resolution of disputes prevails, in full respect for International Law by all,” he added.

To that end, Gerapetritis underlined, international treaties “that have defined borders between states, as well as important UN Conventions, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, must be respected by all nations.” In this context, he added, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine constitutes a grave breach of the UN Charter “and it remains a serious threat to European security, as well as to global peace and stability.”

Mentioning the need for alternative routes for Ukraine’s grain exports, and that “more than half of that grain was transported by Greek shipping companies,” he then noted that Greece is offering Ukraine an alternative transportation route to the Aegean Sea by making use of ports in northern Greece, “in cooperation with our partners, Bulgaria and Romania.”

Greece is a candidate country for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2025 -2026 term, Gerapetritis then mentioned, and “if elected, our term will be guided by three core values that are universally expressed in Greek language: Diplomacy, Dialogue, Democracy.”

Diplomacy and dialogue remain the only path to peaceful resolution of disputes, he elaborated, “but lasting stability and security cannot be sustained without democracy.”

Ukrainians today “fight for their right to live in a democratic society, and Greece and the European Union stand with them,” highlighted the Greek minister. [AMNA]

UN Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ukrainian refugees: Extension of temporary protection in Greece
NEWS

Ukrainian refugees: Extension of temporary protection in Greece

Kremlin: Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan on Monday in Sochi
NEWS

Kremlin: Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan on Monday in Sochi

Foreign Ministry marks Ukraine’s Independence Day
NEWS

Foreign Ministry marks Ukraine’s Independence Day

Eleven Balkan leaders, joined by EU officials, issue Athens Declaration
NEWS

Eleven Balkan leaders, joined by EU officials, issue Athens Declaration

Zelenskyy in Greece to shore up support
NEWS

Zelenskyy in Greece to shore up support

Leaders gather for EU enlargement dinner
NEWS

Leaders gather for EU enlargement dinner