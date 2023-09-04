NEWS

Ukrainian refugees: extension of temporary protection in Greece

Ukrainian refugees: extension of temporary protection in Greece
[AP]

The Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Kairides has decided on a six-month extension for the validity of the temporary protection regime for those displaced from Ukraine, starting Monday.

An information portal for Ukrainian displaced persons who have arrived in Greece is in operation on the website of the Migration and Asylum Ministry (https://migration.gov.gr/ukraine/). The information is available in Ukrainian, English, and Greek.

Ukraine Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians given temporary protection in the EU
NEWS

Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians given temporary protection in the EU

On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees
NEWS

On Ukraine anniversary, EU pledges more support for refugees

Mitsotakis meets with bipartisan US Congress delegation
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets with bipartisan US Congress delegation

Cyprus police arrest 13 after anti-immigrant marchers set fire to trash bins and damage storefronts
NEWS

Cyprus police arrest 13 after anti-immigrant marchers set fire to trash bins and damage storefronts

Vigilantes who ‘arrested’ migrants are remanded
NEWS

Vigilantes who ‘arrested’ migrants are remanded

Migrants rescued in Dadia forest
NEWS

Migrants rescued in Dadia forest