Migrant flows surge in last two months

The previous two months have seen a significant increase in migrant flows, pushing the islands’ reception and hospitality facilities to their breaking point.

On Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros there are now 12,402 people, while the existing structures on the five islands of first reception are only designed to host 15,190.

Migration flows increased by 235% in August compared to the same month in 2022, and their number reached 7,197 persons in just three weeks, from the beginning of September to Thursday.

In response, the Migration Ministry has reportedly prepared a plan to deal with the situation, which appears to be turning into a new migration crisis, as 28,000 asylum seekers remain across the country, housed in special facilities.

The goal is to maximize the capacity of facilities across the country, but alternate scenarios are being explored in case there is a further increase. The distribution centers in Thermopylae and Volos, which had been idle for the previous two years, were reopened a few days ago so that people who had completed registration processes on the islands could be moved promptly. However, due to the large number of arrivals, the services are not able to register those arriving at the Greek reception centers, mainly on the islands, on the same day.

Indicatively, on Wednesday alone some 600 people arrived, according to ministry sources.

Government sources said that they expect the ongoing contacts with Turkey to yield results in terms of controlling migration flows to Greece. “Turkey is not entirely responsible for the increase in flows, but it could help to limit them. It could be said that it is not doing anything to stop them,” the sources said.

Many boats clearly have a final destination in Italy, but they end up on Greek shores if the vessels they are on run adrift.

Trafficking rings are currently using yachts this summer, because the coastguard does not check them as they are considered tourist vessels.