NEWS

Three outbreaks of leptospirosis detected as gastroenteritis cases rise to 41

Greek health authorities announced three cases of leptospirosis and 41 new cases of gastroenteritis in the last 24 hours in Thessaly, the region that flooded during storm Daniel two weeks ago.

Deputy Health Minister Irini Agapidaki said two of the outbreaks of leptospirosis – a zoonotic disease carried by many animals, mainly rodents – were reported in Karditsa and one in Larissa.

In addition to gastroenteritis, authorities also identified 91 new respiratory infections in the same region.

In the last 24 hours, four new hospitalizations were caused by symptoms of gastroenteritis and eight by respiratory infection, while a total of 1,262 citizens were admitted to the emergency rooms of local hospitals.

Health natural disasters

