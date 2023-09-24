NEWS

Greece, Turkey agree on more meetings

Greece, Turkey agree on more meetings
[AP]

After the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his aides believe that Ankara really wants bilateral relations to improve, without, however, touching, at least for the time being, on the most contentious issues, such as maritime jurisdiction, territorial waters and the continental shelf.

Sources privy to what was discussed last week have told Kathimerini that Turkey wants more frequent meetings, on a wider range of subjects, between officials of the two countries.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis have agreed on a tight schedule, starting on October 16, with a first meeting on the contentious issues between deputy foreign ministers Alexandra Papadopoulou of Greece and Burak Akcapar of Turkey; the following day, Akcapar will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis to discuss the so-called “positive agenda,” which includes likely agreements on trade, investments, start-ups and border crossings.

A November meeting will discuss the so-called Confidence Building Measures and the Supreme Cooperation Council will meet sometime in December.

Greek sources believe that agreements on these non-contentious issues can be reached before the end of the year and an effort will be made to also ink an agreement on civil protection cooperation.

An agreement on civil protection would ensure a coordinated response on disasters that could strike both countries at once, as almost happened in August when a wildfire in the regional unit of Evros coincided with large fires in Canakkale, on the Dardanelles Strait.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med
NEWS

Erdogan: joint drilling with Israel in the Med

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean
NEWS

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean

Positive atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations confirmed after leaders’ meeting in New York
NEWS

Positive atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations confirmed after leaders’ meeting in New York

PM says Greece-Turkey can agree to disagree on territorial disputes
NEWS

PM says Greece-Turkey can agree to disagree on territorial disputes

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate
NEWS

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus
NEWS

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus